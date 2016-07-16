BRIEF-Japan Exchange Group to buy back 16 mln shares for 16 bln yen
* Says the co plans to buy back up to 16 million shares(2.9 percent) for no more than 16 billion yen
July 16 Northeast Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 second tranche short-term corporate bonds worth 2 billion yuan with a term of 270 days, and interest rate of 3.36 percent
* Says the bonds will maturity on April 8, 2017
* Says the co plans to issue unsecured corporate bonds in March, for 20 billion yen
Daiwa Securities Group Inc : * Says it names Takashi Hibino as chairman * Says it names Seiji Nakata as executive president * Says effective April 1