BRIEF-Bluglass expects to record operating loss for 6 months ended 31 Dec 2016
* Expects to record an operating loss for 6 months ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 16 Beijing Tensyn Digital Marketing Technology Joint Stock Co :
* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to decrease by 57.1 percent~50.3 percent, or to be 24.4 million~28.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 56.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7TOLQK
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Expects to record an operating loss for 6 months ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 29 Silicon Valley took the lead over the weekend in corporate resistance to President Donald Trump's clampdown on immigration, financing legal opposition, criticizing the plan, as well as helping employees ensnared by his executive order.