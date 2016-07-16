July 16 Beijing Tensyn Digital Marketing Technology Joint Stock Co :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to decrease by 57.1 percent~50.3 percent, or to be 24.4 million~28.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 56.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7TOLQK

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)