July 16 Gansu Yasheng Industrial Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to decrease by 50 percent~60 percent, or to be 35 million~43 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 87.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t2RtYM

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)