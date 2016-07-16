July 16 Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to decrease by 20 percent~40 percent, or to be 22.6 million~16.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 28.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9RgCfr

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)