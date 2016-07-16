July 16 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to increase by 20 percent~35 percent, or to be about 30.6 million~34.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 25.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/33BaKG

