July 18 I-Chiun Precision Industry :

* Says it repurchased 8.3 million shares of the company during May 18 to July 15

* Says total purchase amount of T$76,440,605

* Repurchased 11,634,000 shares of its common shares as of July 15, representing a 5.7 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5SSy

