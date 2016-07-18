July 18 Shandong Xiantan Co., Ltd.:

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to rise 749.44-795.98 percent, or to be 73-77 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to be 66-70 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xt1cl1WK

