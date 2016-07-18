July 18 Gold Circuit Electronics :

* Says it repurchased 12.7 million shares of the company during May 18 to July 14

* Says total purchase amount of T$106,238,226

* Repurchased 22,666,000 shares of its common shares as of July 15, representing a 4 percent stake

