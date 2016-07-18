July 18 Radium Life Tech :

* Says it will issue the 2nd private placement domestic unsecured corporate bonds of T$2 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Says the interest rate is 3 percent

* Maturity period of three years, from July 15, 2016 to July 15, 2019

* Proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5Tda

