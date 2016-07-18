BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries H1 profit rises
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
July 18 B-Soft Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for 2016 H1 to be 3~4 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 7.4 million yuan
* Comments that increased income from medical information software and increased costs are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/FgD9ga
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.