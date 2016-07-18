July 18 Cowealth Medical Holding :

* Says it will issue 2nd series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds of T$600 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate is 0 percent

* Proceeds will be used to repay bank loan and enrich operating funds

