July 18 Bus Online Co Ltd :

* Says it amended net profit for 2016 H1 to 10~15 million yuan

* Says in the previous release, net profit for 2016 H1 was 15~25 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 H1 was 9.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/igqLgb

