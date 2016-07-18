July 18 Sichuan Languang Development Co., Ltd. :

* Says it issues second tranche of 2016 mid-term bills worth 2 billion yuan

* Says the bills with a term of five years and an interest rate of 6.5 percent

* Says the maturity date of July 14, 2021

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/56p8yiY6

