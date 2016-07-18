July 18 Stellar Megaunion Corp :

* Sees net loss for 2016 H1 to be 160,000 yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 H1 was 1.7 million yuan

* Says that cost increased due to the restructuring is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/YFfVr2

