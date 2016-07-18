Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 18 Stellar Megaunion Corp :
* Sees net loss for 2016 H1 to be 160,000 yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 H1 was 1.7 million yuan
* Says that cost increased due to the restructuring is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/YFfVr2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)