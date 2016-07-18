UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 18 Shanghai Haixin Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.7 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to A share shareholders of record on July 21 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 22 and the dividend will be paid on July 22
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of $0.10653(pre-tax) per 10 shares to B share shareholders of record on July 26 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 22 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 3
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/YwjeKf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources