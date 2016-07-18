BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries H1 profit rises
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
July 18 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd :
* Says received approval for its products from Food and Drug Administration
* Says these products are Wondfo Amphetamine Urine Test (AMP 500), Wondfo Cocaine Urine Test (COC 150) and Wondfo Methamphetamine Urine Test (MET 500)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HJYN9H
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.