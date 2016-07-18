BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
July 18 Keda Group Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will buy 85 percent stake in a brand management co, 90 percent stake in a technology co and 100 percent stake in information technology co, via cash and share issue
* Says transaction amount of 1.87 billion yuan
* Says it plans to raise 894.5 million yuan in private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Gsqs5yZ0
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)