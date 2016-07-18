July 18 Keda Group Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will buy 85 percent stake in a brand management co, 90 percent stake in a technology co and 100 percent stake in information technology co, via cash and share issue

* Says transaction amount of 1.87 billion yuan

* Says it plans to raise 894.5 million yuan in private placement of shares

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Gsqs5yZ0

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)