July 18 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 2.12 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 22 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 25 and the dividend will be paid on July 25

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/wtD24e

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)