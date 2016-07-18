July 18 HC SemiTek Corp :

* Sees 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 320~350 percent, or to be 52,800,000 yuan ~ 56,560,000 yuan, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(12,569,500 yuan)

* Says increased sales of LED business and consolidation of financial result of Yuan-based wholly owned subsidiary as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J9DRXE

