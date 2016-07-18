July 18 Minsheng Holdings Co Ltd :

* Sees 2016 H1 net profit to decrease about 110.6 percent, or to be about a loss of 2,720,000 yuan, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(25,748,300 yuan)

* Says macroeconomic environment and industry changes as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3y1Nhy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)