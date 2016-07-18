July 18 Zhonghe Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to be 30 million yuan to 50 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (a loss of 44,792,900 yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be 80 million yuan to 150 million yuan

* Says decreased sales of lithium related products as the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vPK9Ub

