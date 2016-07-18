July 18 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co Ltd :

* Says it issues 31.7 million new shares via private placement, and raises 800 million yuan in total

* Says its shareholder, a Chongqing-based energy group firm's stake in the co was diluted to 26.43 percent down from 32.53 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GoSp4B ; goo.gl/R5x55L

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)