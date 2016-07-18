(Replaces tilda symbol in Brief headline to a hyphen; rephrases wording of loss guidance in first bullet to 96.1 mln-196.1 mln yuan from 196.1 mln-96.1 mln yuan, and previous net loss outlook in second bullet to 496.1 mln-596.1 mln yuan from 596.1 mln-496.1 mln yuan)

July 18 Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd : * Sees net loss for H1 2016 of 96.1 million yuan to 196.1 million yuan versus net profit of 348.3 million yuan for 2015 * Company's prior H1 outlook was net loss of 496.1 million yuan to 596.1 million yuan

