July 18 Kaile Technology Co., Ltd. Hubei :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 21

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 22 and the dividend will be paid on July 22

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FbQKEHON

