Allianz eyes Australia's QBE Insurance -Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.
July 18 Hainan Pearl River Holdings Co Ltd :
* Sees 2016 H1 net loss to be 37~47 mln yuan, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(21,492,600 yuan)
* Says decreased sales of real estate business and increased financial expenses as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vr9071
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.
DUBAI, Jan 29 Saudi Arabian money supply growth picked up in December in a sign that the economy is regaining strength after a slump last year caused by low oil prices and government austerity measures, central bank data showed on Sunday.
Jan 29 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia for more than $1.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.