July 18 Guangdong Jialong Food Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 15~30 percent, or to be 21,715,500 yuan to 26,368,900 yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (31,022,200 yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 10~15 percent, or to be 26,368,900 yuan to 34,124,400 yuan

* Says decreased sales of food business and increased depreciation expense as the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/v6lzWZ

