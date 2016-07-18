July 18 Sinocare Inc :

* Sees 2016 H1 net profit to decrease by 10~40 percent, or to be 45,028,200 yuan to 67,542,400 yuan, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(75,047,100 yuan)

* Says increased sales and development expenses, as well as decreased export sales as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IJBgS9

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)