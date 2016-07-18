July 18 Beijing Join-Cheer Software Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 92.7~133.9 percent, or to be 14 million yuan to 17 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (7,265,300 yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 3.2~37.6 percent, or to be 7.5 million yuan to 10 million yuan

* Says increased sales as the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZYgtW1

