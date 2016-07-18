July 18 East Money Information Co Ltd :

* Sees 2016 H1 net profit to decrease by 63.5~73.1 percent, or to be about 280~380 mln yuan, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(1,041,890,100 yuan)

* Says decreased sales of e-commerce business and increased administrative expenses as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lWQkub

