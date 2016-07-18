July 18 Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to decrease by 5 percent to 30 percent, or to be 34.2 million to 46.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 48.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/06s1tI

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)