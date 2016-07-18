July 18 Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 expected to increase by 100 percent to 130 percent, or to be 81.5 million to 93.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 40.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Nk59vS

