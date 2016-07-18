July 18 Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 expected to decrease by 23 percent to 0 percent, or to be 18.4 million to 23.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 23.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fWHQog

