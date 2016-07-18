July 18 Shanghai Amarsoft Information & Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 expected to increase by 0 percent to 15.06 percent, or to be 7 million to 8.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jr2UN9

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)