July 18 Hangzhou CNCR-IT Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 expected to increase by 380 percent to 410 percent, or to be 47.9 million to 50.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was aboubt 10 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zbbpnA

