July 18 Beijing TRS Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 expected to decrease by 15 percent to 40 percent, or to be 21.7 million to 15.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 25.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fsGYG1

