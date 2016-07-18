July 18 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 expected to decrease by 50 percent to 30 percent, or to be 20.8 million to 29.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 41.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j06p11

