UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 18 Zhongxing Shenyang Commercial Building Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.7 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 21 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 22 and the dividend will be paid on July 22
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Muvdo6
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources