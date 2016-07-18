July 18 Jiangling Motors Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 10.3 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on July 21, and holders of B shares recorded on July 26

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 22 and the dividend will be paid on July 22 for A shares and July 26 for B shares respectively

* Says dividends for B shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/D96WkA

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)