July 18 Digiwin Software :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 down 5 percent to 15 percent, or to be 19.1 million yuan to 21.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 22.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5UKm

