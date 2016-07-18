July 18 Boomsense Technology :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 down 885.4 percent to 913.2 percent, or to be a loss of 25.5 million yuan to a loss of 26.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 3.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5ULR

