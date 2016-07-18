July 18 Shenzhen Dvision Video Communications :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 will be a loss of 16.2 million yuan to a loss of 11.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was a loss of 21.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5UND

