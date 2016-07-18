BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries H1 profit rises
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
(Refiles to add missing word 'unit' in headline)
July 18 Staidson Beijing Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest 18.1 million euros ($20.00 million) in Germany's Inflarx GmbH for 16.3 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29O5iK7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.