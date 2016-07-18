July 18 Guangdong Hongteo Accurate Technology :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 120 percent to 150 percent, or to be 23.9 million yuan to 27.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 10.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5VrL

