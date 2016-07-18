July 18 Nantong Jinghua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it will raise up to 554.9 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects, instead of 800 million yuan, which was disclosed on July 1

* Says it plans to buy Alpha Pharmaceutical for an unchanged price of 1.1 billion yuan via cash, share issue

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Sox4Jh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)