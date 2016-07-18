July 18 Wonders Information Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 expected to increase by 15 percent to 20 percent, or to be 31.3 million to 32.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 27.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hQPoJa

