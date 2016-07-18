July 18 Business-intelligence of Oriental Nations Corp Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 expected to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 66 million to 77 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 55 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6pVDA3

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)