July 18 Kolao Holdings Co., Ltd:

* Says it plans to invest 2.4 billion won instead of 7.22 billion won, to establish a joint venture namely KB KOLAO LEASING Co.,LTD., with partners

* The company to hold 20 percent stake (400,000 shares) in the joint venture

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xyhOAgdD

