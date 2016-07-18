July 18 Sumavision Technologies Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 expected to fluctuate by a loss of 15 percent to 0 percent, or to be 94.2 million to 110.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 110.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G39rzb

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)