July 18 Shanghai Conant Optics Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 expected to increase by 9.43 percent to 38.61 percent, or to be 22.5 million to 28.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 20.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iyO6Im

