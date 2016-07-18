July 18 Chenming Mold Industrial :

* Says it repurchased 8 million shares of the company during May 27 to July 18

* Says total purchase amount of T$117,651,115

* Repurchased 8 million shares of its common shares as of July 18, representing a 4.5 percent stake

